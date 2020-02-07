Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Telecom 2019 net income down 72.5 pct. to 861.9 bln won

All Headlines 09:59 February 07, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co. on Friday reported its 2019 net profit of 861.9 billion won (US$ 725.9 million), down 72.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 7.6 percent on-year to 1.11 trillion won. Annual revenue increased 5.2 percent to 17.74 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!