Yonhap news advisory for Friday, Feb. 7
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- (News Focus) Coronavirus fake news spreads online
-- Moon to meet Chinese, Japanese ambassadors for their credentials
-- Follow-up on N. Korea's efforts to ward off coronavirus
Economy & Finance
-- Follow-up stories on coronavirus outbreak
-- S. Korea unveils measures to support automakers gripped by supply crunch
(END)
-
1
BTS overtakes Justin Bieber's longest dominance record on Billboard's Social 50 chart
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea to bar foreign nationals who visited Hubei Province
-
4
Gov't to run 24-hour information service for foreigners
-
5
Parties consider low-key campaigning amid coronavirus concerns
-
1
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
2
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 4 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 23
-
2
Schools suspend classes after coronavirus cases confirmed
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea to examine drinking water sources to ward off coronavirus
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea reports 4 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 23
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea releases second fully recovered coronavirus patient from hospital