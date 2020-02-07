Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Friday, Feb. 7

All Headlines 10:15 February 07, 2020

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- (News Focus) Coronavirus fake news spreads online

-- Moon to meet Chinese, Japanese ambassadors for their credentials

-- Follow-up on N. Korea's efforts to ward off coronavirus

Economy & Finance

-- Follow-up stories on coronavirus outbreak

-- S. Korea unveils measures to support automakers gripped by supply crunch
