S. Korean JCS chairman, U.S. Army chief discuss joint posture, peace efforts
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Park Han-ki met with the U.S. Army chief on Friday and discussed ways to better support joint efforts for peace on the Korean Peninsula, Park's office said.
Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James McConville arrived in South Korea on Thursday for a three-day stay.
During the meeting in Seoul, the two exchanged their assessments of the security situation on the peninsula and discussed ways to enhance cooperation between their militaries, according to the JCS.
"While maintaining a staunch joint readiness posture based upon a strong Korea-U.S. alliance, the two sides agreed continued cooperation to militarily support their governments' efforts for the complete denuclearization of and the establishment of a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula," the JCS said.
Park expressed appreciation for the U.S. Army's contribution to the defense of the Korean Peninsula, and McConville pledged his service's continued commitment, it added.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS overtakes Justin Bieber's longest dominance record on Billboard's Social 50 chart
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea to bar foreign nationals who visited Hubei Province
-
4
Gov't to run 24-hour information service for foreigners
-
5
Parties consider low-key campaigning amid coronavirus concerns
-
1
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
2
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 4 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 23
-
2
Schools suspend classes after coronavirus cases confirmed
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea to examine drinking water sources to ward off coronavirus
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea reports 4 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 23
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea releases second fully recovered coronavirus patient from hospital