Daewoo Shipbuilding wins 337 bln-won oil tanker deal from Norway

All Headlines 11:07 February 07, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Engineering Co., the world's third-largest shipbuilder by order value, said Friday it has received a 337 billion-won (US$284 million) deal from Norway to build two oil tankers.

Daewoo Shipbuilding has signed a contract with Norway's Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers AS to deliver two 124,000-ton oil tankers by Aug. 18, 2022, the company said in a statement.

The company aims to achieve $7.21 billion worth of orders in 2020, up from $6.88 billion orders last year.

