Quick novel coronavirus tests available at public health centers
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Friday made a quick test for the new coronavirus available at 124 public health centers across the country in the latest effort to stem further spread of the disease here, the health ministry said.
According to the health ministry, those who have been to China in the last 14 days and feel ill can visit the health centers for a check-up. In addition, doctors at the centers can at their own discretion test a person even if he or she has not been to China recently.
The ministry said for now, the country can carry out 3,000 tests on a daily basis, although priority will be placed on people who have been abroad and those with acute signs of illness.
All costs associated with the tests will be covered by the state, it added.
