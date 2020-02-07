Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Uplus Q4 net profit up 37.2 pct. to 103.3 bln won

All Headlines 14:11 February 07, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 103.3 billion won (US$ 86.9 million), up 37.2 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 182.2 billion won, up 68.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 3 percent to 3.17 trillion won.

The operating profit was 22.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
