Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All Headlines 16:00 February 07, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
Feb. 1 -- Kim Song-nam, first vice director of N. Korea's Workers' Party, visits China

-- N. Korean leader expresses support for Chinese President Xi Jinping over coronavirus

4 -- Trump skips N. Korea in State of the Union speech

5 -- O'Brien says Trump's commitment to N.K. talks unaffected by domestic politics

6 -- Esper says 'rogue states' like Iran, N. Korea demand constant vigilance
(END)

Keywords
#North Korea
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!