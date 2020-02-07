Key developments on North Korea this week
February 07, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Feb. 1 -- Kim Song-nam, first vice director of N. Korea's Workers' Party, visits China
-- N. Korean leader expresses support for Chinese President Xi Jinping over coronavirus
4 -- Trump skips N. Korea in State of the Union speech
5 -- O'Brien says Trump's commitment to N.K. talks unaffected by domestic politics
6 -- Esper says 'rogue states' like Iran, N. Korea demand constant vigilance
