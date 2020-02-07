Opposition leader to run in Seoul's Jongno district in April elections
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hwang Kyo-ahn, chief of the main opposition party, announced his bid Friday to run in the Jongno district in central Seoul for the April 15 elections, heralding a high-profile race against the former prime minister.
Hwang, chairman of the Liberty Korea Party, made the surprise announcement, weeks after he vowed to run in a "tough" electoral district in a metropolitan area for the parliamentary elections.
"I will run in the Jongno district," Hwang told a press briefing.
Jongno is regarded as a symbolic constituency in Korean politics where key political heavyweights were elected.
A high-profile contest will unfold against former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon of the ruling Democratic Party.
Lee resumed his political activity in mid-January after working as the longest-serving prime minister since May 2017.
He has taken a lead in opinion polls of promising presidential candidates, followed by Hwang.
