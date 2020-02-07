Lotte Chemical Q4 net income down 24.9 pct. to 49.1 bln won
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chemical Corp. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 49.1 billion won (US$ 41.4 million), down 24.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 142.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 100.3 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 0.9 percent to 3.69 trillion won.
The operating profit was 10.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
