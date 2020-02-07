KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
TONGYANG 1,115 DN 10
Hyundai M&F INS 23,300 DN 150
Daesang 21,050 DN 250
SBC 12,850 DN 100
SKNetworks 4,845 DN 145
ORION Holdings 15,850 DN 350
KISWire 18,550 DN 100
LotteFood 356,500 DN 4,000
NEXENTIRE 7,840 DN 160
CHONGKUNDANG 93,600 DN 600
KCC 211,000 UP 1,500
Donga Socio Holdings 92,100 DN 1,800
SK hynix 99,300 DN 1,200
Youngpoong 622,000 DN 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,500 DN 200
TaekwangInd 933,000 UP 16,000
SsangyongCement 5,000 UP 5
KAL 26,900 DN 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,000 UP 10
LG Corp. 74,100 DN 100
SsangyongMtr 1,890 DN 15
BoryungPharm 13,750 DN 500
L&L 13,550 DN 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 39,050 DN 150
HYUNDAI STEEL 29,450 DN 150
Shinsegae 281,500 DN 5,500
LotteChilsung 124,000 DN 2,000
Nongshim 232,500 DN 4,000
SGBC 33,800 0
Hyosung 74,800 UP 500
NamyangDairy 413,000 DN 2,000
LOTTE 34,650 DN 500
AK Holdings 30,100 DN 250
Binggrae 54,500 0
GCH Corp 19,800 DN 150
SamsungF&MIns 212,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,150 DN 4,350
Kogas 33,700 UP 300
Hanwha 23,050 DN 50
DB HiTek 28,300 DN 500
