CJ 85,700 DN 300

JWPHARMA 28,550 DN 100

LGInt 12,750 UP 50

DongkukStlMill 5,400 UP 70

HyundaiMtr 131,000 DN 1,000

AmoreG 69,300 DN 600

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,100 DN 150

POSCO 223,000 DN 1,000

SPC SAMLIP 77,300 UP 1,700

SAMSUNG SDS 198,000 DN 2,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 30,950 DN 450

KUMHOTIRE 3,855 DN 5

DB INSURANCE 45,050 DN 350

SLCORP 17,100 DN 350

Yuhan 228,000 UP 4,000

SamsungElec 60,400 DN 700

NHIS 11,300 DN 150

SK Discovery 24,300 DN 300

LS 41,300 0

GC Corp 122,500 DN 1,000

GS E&C 30,050 DN 250

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,150 DN 350

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 317,000 DN 1,500

KPIC 100,500 DN 1,500

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,060 DN 120

SKC 56,400 DN 900

KiaMtr 40,500 DN 800

HankookShellOil 288,500 DN 2,500

BukwangPharm 14,400 DN 50

ILJIN MATERIALS 52,200 UP 500

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 56,200 DN 800

ShinhanGroup 39,150 DN 650

HITEJINRO 30,050 UP 450

CJ LOGISTICS 147,000 UP 1,500

DOOSAN 64,000 DN 100

DaelimInd 83,900 DN 600

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13150 DN100

GS Retail 39,200 DN 750

Ottogi 527,000 DN 6,000

IlyangPharm 23,900 UP 200

(MORE)