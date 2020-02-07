KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
CJ 85,700 DN 300
JWPHARMA 28,550 DN 100
LGInt 12,750 UP 50
DongkukStlMill 5,400 UP 70
HyundaiMtr 131,000 DN 1,000
AmoreG 69,300 DN 600
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,100 DN 150
POSCO 223,000 DN 1,000
SPC SAMLIP 77,300 UP 1,700
SAMSUNG SDS 198,000 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 30,950 DN 450
KUMHOTIRE 3,855 DN 5
DB INSURANCE 45,050 DN 350
SLCORP 17,100 DN 350
Yuhan 228,000 UP 4,000
SamsungElec 60,400 DN 700
NHIS 11,300 DN 150
SK Discovery 24,300 DN 300
LS 41,300 0
GC Corp 122,500 DN 1,000
GS E&C 30,050 DN 250
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,150 DN 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 317,000 DN 1,500
KPIC 100,500 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,060 DN 120
SKC 56,400 DN 900
KiaMtr 40,500 DN 800
HankookShellOil 288,500 DN 2,500
BukwangPharm 14,400 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 52,200 UP 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 56,200 DN 800
ShinhanGroup 39,150 DN 650
HITEJINRO 30,050 UP 450
CJ LOGISTICS 147,000 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 64,000 DN 100
DaelimInd 83,900 DN 600
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13150 DN100
GS Retail 39,200 DN 750
Ottogi 527,000 DN 6,000
IlyangPharm 23,900 UP 200
(MORE)
