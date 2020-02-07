KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DaeduckElec 9,090 DN 180
MERITZ SECU 3,770 DN 110
HtlShilla 92,000 DN 3,000
Hanmi Science 34,600 UP 500
SamsungElecMech 134,000 DN 1,500
Hanssem 77,100 0
KSOE 120,500 DN 3,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 18,350 DN 200
OCI 58,500 DN 400
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 49,800 DN 1,000
KorZinc 433,000 UP 12,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,680 DN 170
SYC 42,800 DN 650
HyundaiMipoDock 42,500 DN 1,100
IS DONGSEO 29,300 DN 250
S-Oil 76,700 DN 1,100
LG Innotek 150,500 DN 5,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 209,000 DN 4,000
HYUNDAI WIA 44,500 DN 200
KumhoPetrochem 70,300 DN 600
Mobis 231,000 DN 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 33,900 DN 350
HDC HOLDINGS 10,350 DN 200
S-1 90,400 DN 700
Hanchem 108,500 DN 2,000
DWS 26,100 DN 250
UNID 42,200 DN 300
KEPCO 25,600 UP 50
SamsungSecu 35,850 DN 850
SKTelecom 228,500 DN 500
S&T MOTIV 40,250 DN 1,750
HyundaiElev 62,800 UP 600
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 30,600 UP 100
Hanon Systems 10,850 DN 50
SK 239,000 DN 3,500
DAEKYO 5,590 0
GKL 19,000 DN 200
Handsome 27,600 DN 150
WJ COWAY 90,000 UP 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 116,000 DN 1,000
(MORE)
BTS overtakes Justin Bieber's longest dominance record on Billboard's Social 50 chart
(URGENT) S. Korea to bar foreign nationals who visited Hubei Province
Gov't to run 24-hour information service for foreigners
Parties consider low-key campaigning amid coronavirus concerns
Gov't to punish mask sellers 'disturbing market'
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei as cases rise sharply
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 4 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 23
Schools suspend classes after coronavirus cases confirmed
(LEAD) S. Korea releases second fully recovered coronavirus patient from hospital
(5th LD) S. Korea reports 4 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 23
(LEAD) N. Korea to examine drinking water sources to ward off coronavirus