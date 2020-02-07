KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 10,850 DN 50
KorElecTerm 38,500 DN 1,150
NamhaeChem 8,210 UP 80
DONGSUH 16,550 UP 50
BGF 5,120 DN 60
SamsungEng 16,900 DN 250
SAMSUNG C&T 115,000 DN 500
PanOcean 4,065 DN 80
SAMSUNG CARD 37,850 DN 500
CheilWorldwide 21,900 UP 250
KT 25,300 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL208500 DN500
LG Uplus 13,750 UP 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,200 DN 1,200
KT&G 93,700 UP 800
DHICO 5,560 DN 30
LG Display 16,200 DN 400
Kangwonland 27,300 DN 350
NAVER 185,000 UP 3,500
Kakao 167,500 UP 1,500
NCsoft 672,000 UP 2,000
DSME 25,450 DN 300
DSINFRA 4,925 DN 95
DWEC 4,720 DN 90
Donga ST 94,700 DN 1,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,050 UP 1,100
CJ CheilJedang 243,500 DN 3,500
DongwonF&B 224,500 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 37,700 UP 300
LGH&H 1,352,000 DN 2,000
LGCHEM 386,500 UP 4,500
KEPCO E&C 19,500 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 77,100 UP 300
HALLA HOLDINGS 40,600 DN 750
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,100 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 67,300 UP 500
Celltrion 171,500 DN 1,000
Huchems 19,600 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 119,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,400 UP 200
