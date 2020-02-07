KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 69,000 DN 400
LOTTE Himart 26,250 DN 550
GS 46,000 DN 1,050
CJ CGV 29,000 DN 650
HYUNDAILIVART 11,150 DN 200
LIG Nex1 29,150 DN 150
Fila Holdings 45,200 UP 1,050
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 142,500 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 34,500 DN 400
HANWHA LIFE 2,115 DN 25
AMOREPACIFIC 178,000 DN 5,000
LF 14,650 DN 250
FOOSUNG 8,880 DN 20
JW HOLDINGS 5,600 UP 10
SK Innovation 133,500 DN 2,500
POONGSAN 22,950 DN 50
KBFinancialGroup 44,400 DN 850
Hansae 15,050 DN 50
LG HAUSYS 50,900 UP 1,100
Youngone Corp 30,400 DN 1,000
KOLON IND 43,500 DN 500
HanmiPharm 296,500 UP 4,000
BNK Financial Group 6,900 DN 190
emart 113,000 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY292 50 DN450
KOLMAR KOREA 45,100 DN 350
CUCKOO 102,000 DN 3,000
COSMAX 72,500 DN 300
MANDO 35,400 DN 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 519,000 0
INNOCEAN 74,400 UP 100
Doosan Bobcat 30,150 DN 450
Netmarble 93,500 DN 900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S301500 DN5500
ORION 108,500 DN 1,000
BGF Retail 161,500 DN 3,000
SKCHEM 69,900 0
HDC-OP 21,750 UP 350
HYOSUNG HEAVY 24,900 UP 100
WooriFinancialGroup 10,300 DN 200
