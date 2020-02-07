S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 7, 2020
All Headlines 16:30 February 07, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.238 1.257 -1.9
3-year TB 1.280 1.311 -3.1
10-year TB 1.601 1.630 -2.9
2-year MSB 1.251 1.285 -3.4
3-year CB (AA-) 1.874 1.904 -3.0
91-day CD 1.420 1.420 0.0
(END)
