The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
(4th LD) Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24
SEOUL -- South Korea on Friday confirmed another case of novel coronavirus infection, bringing the total here to 24, and the latest one is a South Korean airlifted from the Chinese city of Wuhan last week.
After arriving here on a chartered plane last Friday, the 28-year-old South Korean man had been in quarantine at a state-run facility in Asan in central South Korea and started to suffer from a sore throat, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
(LEAD) Lotte Department Store's main outlet in Seoul to close temporarily over coronavirus fears
SEOUL -- Lotte Department Store, one of the country's major department store chain operators, said Friday that one of its outlets in downtown Seoul will be temporarily closed starting late Friday for a cleanup following a recent visit there by a patient diagnosed with the new coronavirus.
The store in the downtown Myeongdong area, the most bustling shopping district, will be shut down for sterilization, it said.
(LEAD) Moon vows more active support for China in fight against coronavirus
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in expressed hope Friday that China will defeat the ongoing viral outbreak at an early date and pledged South Korea's active support for the "close neighbor" to that end, as he greeted Beijing's new top envoy here at his office, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
After receiving Xing Haiming's credentials, Moon had a conversation joined by Tokyo's new ambassador to Seoul, Koji Tomita, who also presented the president with his credentials in an official ceremony.
(LEAD) Coronavirus outbreak likely to limit recovery in S. Korean exports: report
SEOUL -- The outbreak of novel coronavirus in China will likely lead to a drop in demand in the world's second-largest economy, in turn limiting South Korea's shipments to China and causing a further delay in the recovery of South Korea's exports, a global credit rating agency said Friday.
"The outbreak of the coronavirus is credit negative for rated Korean companies in many sectors because it weakens consumer sentiment and spending inside and outside China, and poses risk of disruptions to production and supply chains," Moody's Investors Service said in a report.
S. Korea likely to release one more novel coronavirus patient soon
Seoul -- South Korea is likely to release its third fully recovered novel coronavirus patient soon, a local university hospital said Friday.
According to Seoul University Hospital, one of its four coronavirus-infected patients is being considered for discharge.
(News Focus) With more cases rapidly rising, S. Korea revs up response to contain coronavirus
SEOUL -- South Korea, alarmed by the pace of new coronavirus infections, is ratcheting up efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus here as the country may brace for additional cases amid rising concerns over community transmission.
Since its first confirmed case of the potentially fatal disease on Jan. 20, the country has identified 24 cases with no signs of a letup.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks snap 3-day winning streak, Korean won sharply down
SEOUL -- Seoul stocks ended lower on Friday to snap a three-day winning streak, as investors went on profit-taking amid persisting woes over the new coronavirus outbreak. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 15.99 points, or 0.72 percent, to 2,211.95. Trade volume was moderate at 767 million shares worth 6.93 trillion won (US$5.8 billion), with decliners outnumbering gainers 490 to 336.
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
SEOUL -- On top of tracking down potential victims of the new and poorly understood coronavirus and searching for cures that can help treat it, South Korea has another agenda to fight for: tackling fake news.
Two weeks after confirming the country's first infection on Jan. 20, South Korea has seen the number of patients soar to 24, spurring concerns over human-to-human transmission in local communities.
