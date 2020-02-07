Hotel Shilla's hanok project approved by local authorities
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hotel Shilla's long-planned project to build a hanok-style hotel near a historic site in Seoul has been given the green light and it is expected to break ground as early as in March, according to the relevant authorities Friday.
The central district of Jung Ward announced that it recently permitted the construction project. Shilla, a luxury hotel chain affiliated with Samsung Group, has yet to receive approval from the Seoul Metropolitan Government in connection with safety and a tour business license but the remaining administrative procedures are seen as a formality set to take a few weeks.
Chances are high that it will be able to kick off the construction of the hotel -- envisioned in the style of hanok, or a traditional Korean house -- next month.
Shilla plans to build it close to an ancient fortress trail on the foot of Mount Nam as part of its project to create a hanok town there by 2025. It has a five-star hotel, the Shilla Seoul, in the area.
Shilla formally floated the idea in 2011, but it made little progress due to concerns over preserving historic heritage and the environment.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS overtakes Justin Bieber's longest dominance record on Billboard's Social 50 chart
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea to bar foreign nationals who visited Hubei Province
-
3
Parties consider low-key campaigning amid coronavirus concerns
-
4
Gov't to punish mask sellers 'disturbing market'
-
5
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
1
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
2
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei as cases rise sharply
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 4 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 23
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea releases second fully recovered coronavirus patient from hospital
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea reports 4 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 23
-
4
Schools suspend classes after coronavirus cases confirmed
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea to examine drinking water sources to ward off coronavirus