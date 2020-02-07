Hanssem Q4 net profit down 48.7 pct. to 22.9 bln won
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hanssem Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 22.9 billion won (US$ 19.3 million), down 48.7 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 21.8 billion won, up 10.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 10.3 percent to 438.5 billion won.
The operating profit was 44.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
-
1
BTS overtakes Justin Bieber's longest dominance record on Billboard's Social 50 chart
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea to bar foreign nationals who visited Hubei Province
-
3
Parties consider low-key campaigning amid coronavirus concerns
-
4
Gov't to punish mask sellers 'disturbing market'
-
5
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
1
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
2
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei as cases rise sharply
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 4 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 23
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea releases second fully recovered coronavirus patient from hospital
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea reports 4 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 23
-
4
Schools suspend classes after coronavirus cases confirmed
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea to examine drinking water sources to ward off coronavirus