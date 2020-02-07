Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanssem 2019 net profit down 51.7 pct. to 43.4 bln won

All Headlines 18:00 February 07, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hanssem Co. on Friday reported its 2019 net income of 43.4 billion won (US$ 36.6 million), down 51.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 55.9 billion won, down 0.3 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue fell 11.7 percent to 1.7 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

