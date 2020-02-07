S. Korean Cha Jun-hwan in 6th after short program at Four Continents
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Cha Jun-hwan was in sixth place after the short program in the men's singles at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships on Friday.
The 18-year-old scored a season-best 90.37 points at Mokdong Ice Rink in Seoul thanks to a clean program, but still found himself outside medal contention heading into Sunday's free skate.
No South Korean man has reached the podium at the Four Continents, which began in 1999 for skaters from Asia, Africa, Oceania and the Americas. The 2009 ladies' singles champion Kim Yu-na remains South Korea's only medalist in this annual competition.
Japanese star Yuzuru Hanyu, the two-time defending Olympic gold medalist, earned a new world record score of 111.82 to set himself up for his first Four Continents title after three silver medals. Hanyu himself held the previous world record in the short program with 110.53 points at the 2018 Rostelecom Cup as part of the ISU Grand Prix series.
Jin Boyang of China was a distant second with 95.83 points, followed by Jason Brown of the United States with 94.71 points.
Cha opened his short program with a smooth quadruple salchow, and followed it up with a triple lutz-triple loop combination. There were no glaring mistakes with Cha's spins and step sequences, but he was judged to have under-rotated on his last jump, a triple axel.
Doing just one quadruple jump wasn't enough against competitors who pulled off multiple quad jumps with dexterity for the higher technical element score (TES), while also topping Cha in the program component score (PCS), which judges overall artistry.
Two other South Koreans in action, Lee June-hyoung and Lee Si-hyeong, ranked 14th and 16th.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS overtakes Justin Bieber's longest dominance record on Billboard's Social 50 chart
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea to bar foreign nationals who visited Hubei Province
-
3
Parties consider low-key campaigning amid coronavirus concerns
-
4
Gov't to punish mask sellers 'disturbing market'
-
5
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
1
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
2
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei as cases rise sharply
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 4 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 23
-
2
Lotte Department Store's main outlet in Seoul to close temporarily over coronavirus fears
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea releases second fully recovered coronavirus patient from hospital
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea reports 4 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 23
-
5
(News Focus) With more cases rapidly rising, S. Korea revs up response to contain coronavirus