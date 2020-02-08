Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:29 February 08, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 08 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 04/-3 Sunny 0
Incheon 03/-2 Sunny 0
Suwon 05/-4 Sunny 0
Cheongju 05/-2 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 06/-2 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 05/-7 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 06/-1 Sunny 80
Jeonju 06/-1 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 07/01 Cloudy 0
Jeju 09/06 Cloudy 20
Daegu 07/00 Cloudy 0
Busan 10/00 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS overtakes Justin Bieber's longest dominance record on Billboard's Social 50 chart
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea to bar foreign nationals who visited Hubei Province
-
3
Gov't to punish mask sellers 'disturbing market'
-
4
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 18
Most Saved
-
1
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
2
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei as cases rise sharply
-
1
Lotte Department Store's main outlet in Seoul to close temporarily over coronavirus fears
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 4 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 23
-
3
(News Focus) With more cases rapidly rising, S. Korea revs up response to contain coronavirus
-
4
(2nd LD) Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24
-
5
(6th LD) Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24