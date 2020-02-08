Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 09:28 February 08, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 8.

Korean-language dailies
-- Ex-Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, Hwang Kyo-ahn to compete in Jongno (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Hwang Kyo-ahn announces run in Jongno district (Kookmin Daily)
-- Department store closes after 23rd coronavirus patient's 1-hour shopping (Donga llbo)
-- Coronavirus cases spread at increasing rate (Seoul Shinmun)
-- One cough causes anxiety, demands for testing double (Segye Times)
-- Virus alert at department store in downtown Seoul (Chosun Ilbo)
-- People head to hospitals when having fever (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Hwang Kyo-ahn to compete against Ex-Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon in Jongno district (Hankyoreh)
-- Lotte Department Store's Myeongdong outlet closes due to virus (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Lotte Department Store temporarily shuts doors, deals blow to domestic consumption (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Lotte Department Store closes, retailers fear mounts over shutdowns (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Gov't tries to help virus-hit firms (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'N. Korea hasn't responded to Seoul's individual tourism proposal': Unification Ministry (Korea Herald)
-- Virus death toll hits 636, over 30,000 infected (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!