Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 8.
Korean-language dailies
-- Ex-Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, Hwang Kyo-ahn to compete in Jongno (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Hwang Kyo-ahn announces run in Jongno district (Kookmin Daily)
-- Department store closes after 23rd coronavirus patient's 1-hour shopping (Donga llbo)
-- Coronavirus cases spread at increasing rate (Seoul Shinmun)
-- One cough causes anxiety, demands for testing double (Segye Times)
-- Virus alert at department store in downtown Seoul (Chosun Ilbo)
-- People head to hospitals when having fever (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Hwang Kyo-ahn to compete against Ex-Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon in Jongno district (Hankyoreh)
-- Lotte Department Store's Myeongdong outlet closes due to virus (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Lotte Department Store temporarily shuts doors, deals blow to domestic consumption (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Lotte Department Store closes, retailers fear mounts over shutdowns (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Gov't tries to help virus-hit firms (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'N. Korea hasn't responded to Seoul's individual tourism proposal': Unification Ministry (Korea Herald)
-- Virus death toll hits 636, over 30,000 infected (Korea Times)
