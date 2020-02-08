(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Feb. 8)

In a stopgap measure to help soften the landing of the shortened workweek for SMEs, the government will not punish those firms for a year if they violate the new rules. Companies will also be allowed to impose a temporary extension of work hours if they encounter a sudden increase in workload, if their facilities break down, or (in some industries) if they need to speed up research and development projects. So far, employers have been allowed to require their workers to work longer than the legal limit in response to natural disasters and major accidents.