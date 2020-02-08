(LEAD) N. Korea on highest alert to protect Pyongyang from coronavirus
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details from 7th para; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has been putting in all-out efforts to prevent the new coronavirus from reaching the capital city of Pyongyang, the country's state media said Saturday.
Pyongyang's anti-epidemic headquarters is meticulously carrying out testing and disinfection measures at every road reaching Pyongyang and at the same time strengthening all tests and medical monitoring, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, even though no confirmed case has been reported there.
On Friday, North Korea announced it has restructured departments at the Central Emergency Anti-epidemic Headquarters so that the responsibilities are rearranged to deal better with the viral disease.
The KCNA said all Pyongyang residents with records of overseas trips will undergo examination, with the city government putting extra efforts to secure testing methods.
Thoroughly blocking the novel coronavirus is a vital responsibility of protecting the safety and lives of the people, the KCNA said.
Earlier, the country shut down all air and railway routes across its borders with China, which has already reported more than 700 deaths. Pyongyang also declared the launch of a national emergency system against the virus last month, calling it a "political matter" that could determine the fate of the country.
Saturday marked the 72nd anniversary of North Korea's founding of its armed forces. The anniversary apparently went by in a low-key mode amid concerns about the new coronavirus.
In a separate report, North Korea, meanwhile, touted China's efforts to fight the virus, saying that Beijing's drive will bear fruit.
"The Chinese Communist Party and its government's active efforts to protect its people's life and health will inevitably bear fruit," the KCNA said.
On Feb. 1, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a letter and financial aid to Chinese President Xi Jinping over Beijing's efforts to combat the virus.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS overtakes Justin Bieber's longest dominance record on Billboard's Social 50 chart
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea to bar foreign nationals who visited Hubei Province
-
3
Gov't to punish mask sellers 'disturbing market'
-
4
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 18
-
1
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
2
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei as cases rise sharply
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 3 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 15
-
1
(News Focus) With more cases rapidly rising, S. Korea revs up response to contain coronavirus
-
2
Lotte Department Store's main outlet in Seoul to close temporarily over coronavirus fears
-
3
Arrest warrant sought for YouTuber for coronavirus prank
-
4
(2nd LD) People undergoing coronavirus tests in S. Korea jump to 620, confirmed cases unchanged at 24
-
5
(LEAD) People undergoing coronavirus test in S. Korea jump to 620, confirmed cases unchanged at 24