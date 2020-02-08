S. Korea testing 620 people in quarantine for coronavirus, confirmed cases unchanged at 24
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Saturday it is testing 620 people in quarantine for the novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases remains unchanged at 24.
The number of people being checked represents an increase of 293 from the day before as Seoul has expanded the scope of people who can be tested for the virus that is thought to have originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.
According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), the country has tested 1,701 people for the new coronavirus since Jan. 3, 1,057 of whom have tested negative.
Of all the people confirmed to have contracted the virus here, two who have fully recovered have been released. The total now in quarantine and undergoing treatment stands at 22.
