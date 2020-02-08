Arrest warrant sought for YouTuber for coronavirus prank
BUSAN, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Police said Saturday they have sought a warrant to arrest a YouTuber for allegedly pretending to be a coronavirus patient and posting a video on the website.
The suspect, whose identity has been withheld, is accused of posting the video clip of him staging pranks by pretending that he came from Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly contagious virus, the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency said.
The video clip shows the suspect coughing at a subway train in the southern port city of Busan pretending to be a patient and filming people's reaction.
An investigation shows the suspect, in his 20s, staged such immature pranks to become famous, according to police officials.
Police said they will take strict steps against related fake news or spreading false information regarding the virus that has taken more than 700 lives in China.
