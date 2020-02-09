Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 February 09, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 04/-6 Cloudy 30
Incheon 04/-5 Cloudy 30
Suwon 04/-7 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 05/-5 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 06/-6 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 05/-8 Cloudy 40
Gangneung 08/-1 Sunny 0
Jeonju 06/-5 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 07/-3 Sunny 10
Jeju 09/05 Cloudy 20
Daegu 07/-3 Cloudy 20
Busan 09/-1 Sunny 0
(END)
