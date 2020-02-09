Today in Korean history
Feb. 10
1951 -- Over 700 villagers are gunned down by Army soldiers in Geochang, South Gyeongsang Province, who mistakenly suspected them of collaborating with North Korean guerrillas.
1992 -- South Korea and Ukraine establish diplomatic relations.
1995 -- Seoul National University professor Hwang Woo-suk becomes the first South Korean to successfully clone a calf by transplanting a nucleus.
2005 -- North Korea vows not to attend future six-way talks on its nuclear arms program unless the United States drops its "hostile" policy toward the communist country.
2008 -- A fire destroys Seoul's Namdaemun, a historic gate located in the heart of the capital. The landmark, officially called Sungnyemun, or "gate of exalted ceremonies," was the southern gate of an ancient wall that surrounded Seoul during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910). A 70-year-old man was later found guilty of setting the fire and destroying South Korea's No. 1 national treasure.
2016 -- South Korea decides to shut down the Kaesong Industrial Complex in North Korea in response to the North's nuclear test and long-range rocket launch.
2018 -- President Moon Jae-in holds a rare and historic meeting with a group of high-profile North Korean officials, including a younger sister of the North's leader Kim Jong-un and the titular head of the communist state, who were in Seoul to attend the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games. The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae later announced that Kim proposed that an inter-Korean summit be held and asked Moon to visit Pyongyang.
2019 -- South Korea and the United States sign a defense cost-sharing deal aimed at maintaining the presence of American troops stationed in Korea. Under the renewed Special Measures Agreement, Seoul agreed to pay 1.03 trillion won (US$890 million) for 2019, a 8.2 percent increase from the previous deal.
(END)
-
1
BTS overtakes Justin Bieber's longest dominance record on Billboard's Social 50 chart
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea to bar foreign nationals who visited Hubei Province
-
3
Gov't to punish mask sellers 'disturbing market'
-
4
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 18
-
1
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
2
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
4
(2nd LD) People undergoing coronavirus tests in S. Korea jump to 620, confirmed cases unchanged at 24
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei as cases rise sharply
-
1
(2nd LD) People undergoing coronavirus tests in S. Korea jump to 620, confirmed cases unchanged at 24
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea on highest alert to protect Pyongyang from coronavirus
-
3
(LEAD) People undergoing coronavirus test in S. Korea jump to 620, confirmed cases unchanged at 24
-
4
Arrest warrant sought for YouTuber for coronavirus prank
-
5
(News Focus) With more cases rapidly rising, S. Korea revs up response to contain coronavirus