(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1 more coronavirus case, total at 25
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; ADDS details, background in paras 3-5, 8-9)
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's health authorities on Sunday confirmed one additional infection case of the new coronavirus, bringing the total here to 25.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said a 73-year-old South Korean woman, whose family members visited China's Guangdong province from November to Jan. 31, tested positive for the contagious virus.
She showed symptoms of fever, cough and sore throat, and is hospitalized at the Seoul National University Bundang Hospital in Seongnam, just south of Seoul.
On Sunday, 22 out of the country's 25 confirmed patients are receiving treatment at local hospitals as the fourth patient was discharged from a hospital in the morning, it said.
South Korea had tested a total of 2,340 people for the new virus as of 9 a.m. Sunday, up from 2,097 tallied at 4 p.m. the previous day, the KCDC said at its webpage, adding it was checking on 960 people.
The data came as health authorities expanded the scope of people subject to the test for the contagious virus and has allowed more medical centers to conduct the tests since Friday.
Common symptoms of the new coronavirus, thought to have originated in Wuhan, central China, include fever, sore throat and breathing difficulties, with more acute cases being chills and muscle pain.
South Korea is maintaining a high level of vigilance to prevent the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
