Ex-BP lawmaker seeks merger with LKP ahead of elections
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- A conservative lawmaker who recently broke away from a minor opposition party announced Sunday that he is seeking to merge his newly created party with the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) in a bid to form a united right-wing front ahead of the April general elections.
Rep. Yoo Seong-min made the announcement at the National Assembly, saying he will not run in the upcoming elections to focus all his efforts on uniting the conservative bloc.
"I will follow the people's order to bring the conservatives together so as to stop President Moon Jae-in's reckless running of the country that is ruining this country," he told a press briefing. "I intend to follow the people's order for the conservatives to join forces, be reborn and replace power in the general and presidential elections and save the country from a ruinous crisis.
"At the same time, I declare today that I will not run in the general elections in order to fully devote myself to the pursuit of the reform of conservatism," he said.
Yoo was among the several other members of the Bareunmirae Party that have defected from the party and launched a new conservative party early last month, less than four months before the April 15 parliamentary elections.
Yoo was one of the co-founders of the BP, along with Ahn Cheol-soo, a former presidential candidate who has also left the party as he returned to politics after a year of hiatus, sparking speculation that a move to consolidate conservative forces may gain traction.
Yoo's announcement comes days after he publicly proposed to Hwang Kyo-ahn, LKP chief, that the two meet and discuss the potential marriage. Hwang has responded positively, with observers predicting that such a meeting could take place as early as later in the day.
The conservative bloc in South Korean politics has been split, stung by the fallout of the 2017 ouster of scandal-ridden former President Park Geun-hye, once a darling of the political right.
The BP, a splinter group, was established in February 2018 through the merger of the minor central-left People's Party and the central-right Bareun Party that was headed by Yoo.
(END)
-
1
BTS overtakes Justin Bieber's longest dominance record on Billboard's Social 50 chart
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea to bar foreign nationals who visited Hubei Province
-
3
Gov't to punish mask sellers 'disturbing market'
-
4
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 18
-
1
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
2
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
4
(2nd LD) People undergoing coronavirus tests in S. Korea jump to 620, confirmed cases unchanged at 24
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei as cases rise sharply
-
1
(2nd LD) People undergoing coronavirus tests in S. Korea jump to 620, confirmed cases unchanged at 24
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea on highest alert to protect Pyongyang from coronavirus
-
3
(LEAD) People undergoing coronavirus test in S. Korea jump to 620, confirmed cases unchanged at 24
-
4
Arrest warrant sought for YouTuber for coronavirus prank
-
5
(News Focus) With more cases rapidly rising, S. Korea revs up response to contain coronavirus