Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 10.
Korean-language dailies
-- No consistent standard on coronavirus-related suspensions, closures, quarantines (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 25th confirmed patient affected by son, daughter-in-law, raises concerns over secondary infections by patients with mild symptoms (Kookmin Daily)
-- Entrepreneurs, small business owners hit by 'corona black hole' (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't says 'no additional entry bans' despite local confirmed cases involving other Chinese provinces (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Citizens actively helping out amid coronavirus spread (Segye Times)
-- Yoo Seong-min says 'will follow people's order to form united right-wing front' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Shorter contagious virus cycles may trigger increase in variant viruses (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't to send third evacuation flight for Wuhan residents, defers entry ban on all of China (Hankyoreh)
-- Both exports, domestic economy hit by coronavirus shock (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't delays expanding entry ban on all of China (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Global automakers again delay running factories in China amid coronavirus spread (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Third Wuhan extraction planned (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea's growth outlook hit hard as coronavirus outbreak prolongs (Korea Herald)
-- Korea to send third evacuation flight for Wuhan residents (Korea Times)
