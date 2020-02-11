Korean-language dailies

-- Whenever 'Parasite' was called, cinema history was rewritten (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Oscars break barrier for 'Parasite' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Like a movie... (Donga llbo)

-- Bong Joon-ho's Oscars revolution (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Bong Joon-ho flips Oscars history (Segye Times)

-- Reversal of '92-year white Oscars' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Imagination becomes history, Chungmuro conquers Oscars (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'Parasite' crosses line of world cinema history (Hankyoreh)

-- Main star? 'Parasite'!!! (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'Parasite' dominates Oscars, becomes Korean movie legend (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'Parasite' penetrates heart of U.S. cinema industry (Korea Economic Daily)

