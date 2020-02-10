Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 February 10, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/-1 Sunny 0

Incheon 07/01 Sunny 0

Suwon 09/-2 Sunny 0

Cheongju 10/00 Sunny 0

Daejeon 11/00 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 09/-4 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 09/03 Sunny 0

Jeonju 11/01 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 13/01 Cloudy 0

Jeju 14/07 Sunny 0

Daegu 11/00 Cloudy 0

Busan 13/01 Sunny 0

