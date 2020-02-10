Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 February 10, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 09/-1 Sunny 0
Incheon 07/01 Sunny 0
Suwon 09/-2 Sunny 0
Cheongju 10/00 Sunny 0
Daejeon 11/00 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 09/-4 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 09/03 Sunny 0
Jeonju 11/01 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 13/01 Cloudy 0
Jeju 14/07 Sunny 0
Daegu 11/00 Cloudy 0
Busan 13/01 Sunny 0
(END)
