S. Korea testing 809 people for coronavirus, cases unchanged at 27
All Headlines 10:15 February 10, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Monday it is testing 809 people in quarantine for the novel coronavirus, with the number of confirmed cases unchanged at 27.
On Sunday, the country reported three new cases of the new strain of virus, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The number of people being checked for the virus is down from 888 the day before, according to the KCDC.
