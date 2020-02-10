(3rd LD) 'Parasite' wins four Oscar trophies including best picture
(ATTN: UPDATES with best picture throughout)
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Bong Joon-ho's sensational black comedy "Parasite" has bagged four Oscar titles, including best picture and best director, to become the first non-English language film to achieve such a feat.
At the 92nd Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (U.S. local time), Bong's seventh feature film, a tale of class division, won the ceremony's highest prize -- best film.
It outclassed "The Irishman," "Jojo Rabbit," "Ford v Ferrari," "Little Women," "Joker," "Marriage Story," "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and "1917."
It is the first time that a non-English film has been chosen for the top Oscar award by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) in the more than 90 years of its history.
The film also won best director, best original screenplay and best international feature film.
Bong is the second Asian director to win the Academy's best directing award, after Taiwan's Ang Lee for "Life of Pi."
"Parasite" is also the second subtitled movie to capture the best directing and best international feature film prizes at the same time, following Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma" last year.
The top prize winner of last year's Cannes Film Festival is a family satire that depicts the entrenched social class system through the lives of two families, one rich and one poor, with Bong's unique humor and suspense.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS overtakes Justin Bieber's longest dominance record on Billboard's Social 50 chart
-
2
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 18
-
4
Cold snap grips S. Korea
-
5
(6th LD) Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24
-
1
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
2
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
3
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
5
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 1 more coronavirus case, total at 25
-
2
S. Korea reports 25th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
3
Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' clinches best screenplay at Oscars
-
4
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea on highest alert to protect Pyongyang from coronavirus