CJ Logistics Q4 net profit up 88.5 pct. to 32.8 bln won
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- CJ Logistics Corp. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 32.8 billion won (US$ 27.5 million), up 88.5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 101.3 billion won, up 15.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 12.3 percent to 2.82 trillion won.
The operating profit was 4.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
