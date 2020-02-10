S. Korea in final talks with China to send 3rd evacuation plane to virus-hit Wuhan on Tuesday
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is fine-tuning the details with China over its plan to send a third evaculation flight to the new coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan this week to bring back about 150 of its citizens and their Chinese family members, Seoul officials said Monday.
Seoul seeks to send the chartered flight to the epicenter of the virus on Tuesday after its two flights recently brought back a total of 701 nationals from the city amid growing fears over the spread of the deadly virus that has sickened 27 people in South Korea.
Under Seoul's current plan, the flight is to depart from Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Tuesday, and return to Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul, on Wednesday morning.
Upon their arrival, the evacuees are to be screened for possible infection and then be transported to temporary accommodation in Icheon, 80 kilometers south of Seoul, for 14 days, the virus' incubation period.
