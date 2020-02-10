Left-hander Kim Kwang-hyun wraps up workout with old KBO team, joins St. Louis camp

But Kim will not just be handed a place in the starting rotation right away. He's expected to battle right-hander Carlos Martinez for the fifth spot in the rotation. Martinez, who has been named an All-Star as a starter, served as a closer last year after the incumbent Jordan Hicks went down with injury. The man known as C-Mart converted 24 of 27 save opportunities, but his recent history of shoulder issues -- he had an offseason procedure to address discomfort -- makes him a question mark where a return to the rotation is concerned.