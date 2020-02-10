Coronavirus scare wipes out LPGA's Asian swing
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- The global coronavirus scare has forced the LPGA Tour to scrap two more tournaments in Asia, leaving no events on the continent in the early portion of the season.
The decision by the LPGA on Monday to scratch the Feb. 20-23 Honda LPGA Thailand in Pattaya, Thailand, and the Feb. 27-March 1 HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore follows an earlier cancellation of the Blue Bay LPGA, originally set to take place on Hainan Island, China, starting March 5.
The entire Asian Swing for the February-March period is now gone. Two South Korean players, Amy Yang and Park Sung-hyun, would have been the defending champions in Thailand and Singapore, respectively.
In a statement, the LPGA said its decision was reached "due to the continued health concerns and recent advisories in some Asian countries that large-scale events should be cancelled or postponed as a result of the coronavirus."
"It is always a difficult decision to cancel events and the LPGA greatly appreciates the understanding and all the efforts made by our title sponsors (Honda and HSBC) as well as IMG to host incredible events for our players," the statement also read. "The health and safety of our players, fans and everyone working on the event is always our highest priority. While we are disappointed that these tournaments will not take place this season, we look forward to returning to Asia soon."
The tour will be in Australia this week for the ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open, and the schedule will resume with the Volvik Founders Cup in Phoenix on March 19.
The second Asian Swing will see the tour make stops in China, South Korea, Chinese Taipei and Japan from mid-October to early November.
