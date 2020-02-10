Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
----------------
(2nd LD) Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' clinches best screenplay, best int'l film at Oscars
SEOUL -- Bong Joon-ho's sensational family satire "Parasite" has won best original screenplay and best international feature film at this year's Oscars, becoming the first Korean-made film ever to clinch an Oscar.
At the 92nd Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (U.S. local time), South Korea's "Parasite" co-written by Bong and Han Jin-won won the best original screenplay award.
----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea testing 809 people for coronavirus, cases unchanged at 27
SEOUL -- South Korea said Monday it is testing 809 people in quarantine for the novel coronavirus, with the number of confirmed cases unchanged at 27.
On Sunday, the country reported three new cases of the new strain of virus, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
----------------
S. Korea in final talks with China to send 3rd evacuation plane to virus-hit Wuhan on Tuesday
SEOUL -- South Korea is fine-tuning the details with China over its plan to send a third evacuation flight to the new coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan this week to bring back about 150 of its citizens and their Chinese family members, Seoul officials said Monday.
Seoul seeks to send the chartered flight to the epicenter of the virus on Tuesday after its two flights recently brought back a total of 701 nationals from the city amid growing fears over the spread of the deadly virus that has sickened 27 people in South Korea.
----------------
Carmakers set to restart production this week amid eased parts supply crunch
SEOUL -- Carmakers in South Korea on Monday said they are set to resume their vehicle production this week temporarily suspended due to parts shortages caused by the new coronavirus outbreak, easing concerns an extended output loss will cut into their first-quarter earnings.
Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. expect to partially resume production at their domestic plants Tuesday as auto components are expected to arrive from Southeast Asian countries amid a lack of parts supply from China hit by the spreading coronavirus outbreak.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold working group talks on N. Korea
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States held a "working group" meeting Monday to coordinate policy on North Korea, with Seoul's push to allow individual trips to the North expected to be a key agenda item, amid speculation anti-coronavirus aid could also be discussed.
The chief U.S. delegate, Deputy Special Representative for North Korea Policy Alex Wong, went straight into a closed-door meeting with his South Korean counterpart Rhee Dong-yeol without speaking to reporters after arriving at the foreign ministry.
----------------
Left-hander Kim Kwang-hyun wraps up workout with old KBO team, joins St. Louis camp
VERO BEACH, United States -- Before throwing himself into unfamiliar surroundings with his new ball club, South Korean left-hander Kim Kwang-hyun had a reunion with some familiar faces this month, albeit briefly.
After spending the past dozen seasons with the SK Wyverns in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), Kim signed a two-year contract worth US$8 million with the St. Louis Cardinals in December. But the 31-year-old pitcher didn't entirely sever his ties with the Wyverns. With both clubs setting up offseason camps in eastern Florida, Kim joined the Wyverns in their spring training at the start of February in Vero Beach, getting some work done on the sidelines before reporting to the Cardinals' camp in Jupiter, about 100 kilometers south.
----------------
S. Korea strengthens quarantine for cruise ships amid coronavirus concerns
SEOUL/BUSAN, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has been beefing up quarantine for cruise ships seeking to dock at seaports here, amid fresh concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus following 70 cases reported on a cruise ship off Japan.
Three cruise ships that sailed from Japan and Taiwan were supposed to dock at South Korean ports, including the southeastern city of Busan, this month.
----------------
Seoul stocks trim earlier losses late Monday morning
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks continued to trade lower late Monday morning but recouped some of their earlier losses caused by fears of the coronavirus outbreak delaying the country's economic recovery.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had shed 16.44 points, or 0.74 percent, to reach 2,195.51 as of 11:20 a.m.
(END)
-
1
BTS overtakes Justin Bieber's longest dominance record on Billboard's Social 50 chart
-
2
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 18
-
4
Cold snap grips S. Korea
-
5
(6th LD) Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24
-
1
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
2
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
3
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
5
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 1 more coronavirus case, total at 25
-
2
S. Korea reports 25th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
3
Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' clinches best screenplay at Oscars
-
4
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea on highest alert to protect Pyongyang from coronavirus