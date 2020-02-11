Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea adds 1 more case for 28 total, 4 patients released
SEOUL -- South Korea on Tuesday confirmed one more case of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total here to 28, and four virus-infected patients have been released from hospitals fully recovered.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said the latest patient is a 30-year-old Chinese woman who is an acquaintance of the country's third confirmed case.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to send 3rd evacuation flight to virus-hit Wuhan Tuesday night
SEOUL -- South Korea is set to send a third evacuation flight to the new coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan on Tuesday night to bring back about 170 of its citizens and their Chinese spouses and immediate family members, officials said.
The chartered plane is expected to depart from Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, at around 8:45 p.m., arrive in Wuhan late at night and return to Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul on Wednesday morning.
----------------
(2nd LD) Korea's exports jump 69.4 pct in first 10 days of Feb.
SEJONG -- South Korea's exports jumped 69.4 percent in the first 10 days of February, mainly due to rising shipments of cars and semiconductors, customs data showed Tuesday.
The country's exports stood at US$10.7 billion in the Feb. 1-10 period, compared with $4.38 billion in the same period last year, according to the Korea Customs Service.
----------------
S. Korea, U.S. meet to coordinate on N. Korea, including inter-Korean cooperation: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- South Korean and U.S. officials held talks in Seoul on Monday to continue close coordination on North Korea, including on inter-Korean cooperation and humanitarian issues, the State Department said.
The "working group" meeting came as Seoul looks to expand cooperation with Pyongyang to facilitate the resumption of denuclearization negotiations between the North and the U.S.
----------------
Doorbell song, chapaguri from 'Parasite' become talk of town
SEOUL -- With the Oscar-winning film "Parasite" creating a lot of buzz throughout the world, a short catchy song and a recipe from the sensational movie are also sweeping the internet.
The so-called Jessica jingle is a line that the character Ki-jung, played Park So-dam, sings with her brother Ki-woo (Choi Woo-sik) in order to remember her false identity before ringing the doorbell of a rich family's house.
----------------
(News Focus) BOK again faces rate cut pressure on new coronavirus risk
SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank is again facing pressure to deliver more interest rate cuts to shield Asia's fourth-largest economy from the fast spread of the new coronavirus that may already be undermining its consumption and exports.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) had widely been anticipated to stand pat on its base interest rate, at least for some time, as the local economy was earlier forecast to rebound from its slowest growth in a decade.
----------------
N. Korea deploys 500 personnel to border with China to support preventive efforts
SEOUL -- North Korea has dispatched around 500 workers to the country's border with China in the latest move to prevent an outbreak of the highly contagious new coronavirus on its soil, a Red Cross report showed on Tuesday.
According to the report by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), North Korea's Red Cross recently dispatched the personnel for border quarantine operations at the request of the government.
----------------
U.S. flies patrol plane on apparent mission to monitor N. Korea
SEOUL -- A U.S. maritime surveillance plane has flown over South Korea this week, an aviation tracker said Tuesday, in the latest in a series of U.S. surveillance operations apparently aimed at monitoring North Korea.
According to Aircraft Spots, a P-3C plane of the U.S. Navy was spotted over South Korea on Monday.
The operation came just days after North Korea quietly marked the 72nd anniversary of its army's founding without a military parade.
----------------
High-profile N. Korean defector announces bid to run in April elections
SEOUL -- A high-profile North Korean defector officially announced his bid to run in the April parliamentary elections Tuesday, vowing to work for inter-Korean unification if elected.
Thae Yong-ho, a former senior North Korean diplomat, joined the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) and will run in a constituency in Seoul for the April 15 elections, not for a parliamentary proportional representation seat.
----------------
Seoul stocks spike more than 1 pct late Tuesday morning
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks were sharply up late Tuesday morning, extending earlier gains on hope of stimulus measures by China to minimize the fallout from the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) spiked 30.42 points, or 1.38 percent, to 2,231.49 as of 11:20 a.m.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 18
-
2
Cold snap grips S. Korea
-
3
(6th LD) Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24
-
4
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) Gov't allows shorter school year amid coronavirus outbreak
-
1
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
3
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
4
(2nd LD) People undergoing coronavirus tests in S. Korea jump to 620, confirmed cases unchanged at 24
-
5
(2nd LD) Passengers from China undergo strict quarantine screening under entry ban
-
1
'Parasite' overcomes 'one-inch subtitle barrier'
-
2
Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' clinches best screenplay at Oscars
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea confirms 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 28
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 1 more coronavirus case, total at 25
-
5
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins four Oscar trophies including best picture