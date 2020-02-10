Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Aekyung Industrial 2019 net profit down 28.1 pct. to 43.7 bln won

All Headlines 13:36 February 10, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Aekyung Industrial Co. on Monday reported its 2019 net profit of 43.7 billion won (US$ 36.7 million), down 28.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 23.5 percent on-year to 60.6 billion won. Annual revenue increased 0.3 percent to 701.3 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!