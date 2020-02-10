S. Korea likely to release 1 more coronavirus patient soon
All Headlines 14:03 February 10, 2020
Seoul, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is likely to release its fourth fully recovered novel coronavirus patient soon, the public health authorities said Monday.
The country's 11th patient is being considered for discharge, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The patient would be the fourth coronavirus-infected patient in the country to fully recover and be released from a hospital. So far, the country has reported 27 cases of infection.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS overtakes Justin Bieber's longest dominance record on Billboard's Social 50 chart
-
2
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 18
-
4
Cold snap grips S. Korea
-
5
(6th LD) Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24
Most Saved
-
1
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
2
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
3
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
5
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 1 more coronavirus case, total at 25
-
2
S. Korea reports 25th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
3
Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' clinches best screenplay at Oscars
-
4
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea on highest alert to protect Pyongyang from coronavirus