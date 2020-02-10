Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea likely to release 1 more coronavirus patient soon

All Headlines 14:03 February 10, 2020

Seoul, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is likely to release its fourth fully recovered novel coronavirus patient soon, the public health authorities said Monday.

The country's 11th patient is being considered for discharge, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The patient would be the fourth coronavirus-infected patient in the country to fully recover and be released from a hospital. So far, the country has reported 27 cases of infection.

sam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!