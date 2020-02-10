Seoul stresses need to reopen Kaesong complex
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- The shuttered inter-Korean industrial complex in North Korea's border city of Kaesong must reopen to help bring lasting peace to the Korean Peninsula, the unification ministry said Monday, marking the fourth anniversary of the closure of the factory park.
In 2016, Seoul closed the Kaesong Industrial Complex in retaliation against the North's fourth nuclear test. Efforts to resume the complex since then have made little progress amid a protracted stalemate in denuclearization talks.
"The government maintains the position that it is certainly necessary to resume the Kaesong Industrial Complex as a means to improve inter-Korean relations and to build lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula," Yoh Sang-key, the ministry's spokesperson, said in a regular press briefing.
"The government will continue to cooperate with the international community and create conditions favorable for the resumption of the Kaesong complex," he added.
Launched in 2004, the Kaesong Industrial Complex was born on the back of a peace mood created after the first-ever inter-Korean summit between South Korean President Kim Dae-jung and North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in 2000.
It was hailed as a symbol of inter-Korean economic cooperation and a successful cross-border project that combined South Korean capital and technology with cheap labor from North Korea.
Seoul wants to reopen the industrial park in the hope that it could advance inter-Korean relations. President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed in their summit last September to resume the operation of the Kaesong complex when conditions are satisfied.
Washington, however, is concerned that the resumption of such projects, which would give Pyongyang badly needed hard currency, could undermine the global sanctions regime against Pyongyang when little progress has been made in their nuclear talks.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS overtakes Justin Bieber's longest dominance record on Billboard's Social 50 chart
-
2
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 18
-
4
Cold snap grips S. Korea
-
5
(6th LD) Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24
-
1
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
2
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
3
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
5
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 1 more coronavirus case, total at 25
-
2
S. Korea reports 25th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
3
Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' clinches best screenplay at Oscars
-
4
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea on highest alert to protect Pyongyang from coronavirus