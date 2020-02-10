Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Huchemsfinechemical Q4 net income down 83 pct. to 1.1 bln won

All Headlines 15:39 February 10, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- HuchemsfinechemicalCorp. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 1.1 billion won (US$ 1 million), down 83 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the October-December period was 14.2 billion won, up 21.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 3.5 percent to 163 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
