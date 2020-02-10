Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Huchemsfinechemical 2019 net profit down 33.1 pct. to 70.3 bln won

All Headlines 15:39 February 10, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- HuchemsfinechemicalCorp. on Monday reported its 2019 net profit of 70.3 billion won (US$ 59.2 million), down 33.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year fell 23.6 percent on-year to 106.4 billion won. Annual revenue decreased 13.5 percent to 659.8 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

