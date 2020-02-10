KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DongkukStlMill 5,410 UP 10
SBC 12,700 DN 150
Hyundai M&F INS 23,100 DN 200
TONGYANG 1,115 0
JWPHARMA 28,200 DN 350
CJ 84,500 DN 1,200
DB HiTek 29,050 UP 750
LGInt 13,150 UP 400
DOOSAN 64,000 0
DaelimInd 82,200 DN 1,700
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 55,500 DN 700
ShinhanGroup 38,150 DN 1,000
HITEJINRO 29,850 DN 200
Yuhan 226,000 DN 2,000
SLCORP 17,300 UP 200
CJ LOGISTICS 146,500 DN 500
Donga Socio Holdings 92,600 UP 500
SK hynix 98,800 DN 500
Youngpoong 620,000 DN 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,100 DN 400
SamsungF&MIns 212,500 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,800 UP 3,650
Kogas 33,450 DN 250
Hanwha 23,000 DN 50
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13100 DN50
KiaMtr 40,650 UP 150
HankookShellOil 285,500 DN 3,000
BukwangPharm 14,450 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 51,800 DN 400
TaekwangInd 924,000 DN 9,000
SsangyongCement 5,010 UP 10
KAL 26,300 DN 600
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,860 DN 140
LG Corp. 74,200 UP 100
SsangyongMtr 1,895 UP 5
BoryungPharm 13,850 UP 100
L&L 13,600 UP 50
NamyangDairy 416,000 UP 3,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 38,800 DN 250
HYUNDAI STEEL 29,700 UP 250
