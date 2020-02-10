Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:40 February 10, 2020

Shinsegae 279,500 DN 2,000
Nongshim 235,500 UP 3,000
SGBC 33,950 UP 150
Hyosung 75,200 UP 400
LOTTE 34,200 DN 450
AK Holdings 29,950 DN 150
Binggrae 54,500 0
GCH Corp 20,000 UP 200
LotteChilsung 124,000 0
HyundaiMtr 130,000 DN 1,000
AmoreG 69,100 DN 200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,050 DN 50
POSCO 220,500 DN 2,500
SPC SAMLIP 78,200 UP 900
SAMSUNG SDS 198,500 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,300 UP 350
KUMHOTIRE 3,860 UP 5
DB INSURANCE 45,000 DN 50
SamsungElec 59,700 DN 700
NHIS 11,150 DN 150
SK Discovery 24,200 DN 100
LS 41,250 DN 50
GC Corp 122,000 DN 500
GS E&C 30,150 UP 100
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,700 UP 550
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 321,500 UP 4,500
KPIC 102,500 UP 2,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,000 DN 60
SKC 55,900 DN 500
Daesang 21,050 0
SKNetworks 4,780 DN 65
ORION Holdings 15,850 0
KISWire 18,550 0
LotteFood 357,500 UP 1,000
NEXENTIRE 7,830 DN 10
CHONGKUNDANG 93,000 DN 600
KCC 215,000 UP 4,000
GS Retail 38,750 DN 450
Ottogi 528,000 UP 1,000
IlyangPharm 23,200 DN 700
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!