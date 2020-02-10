KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DaeduckElec 9,020 DN 70
MERITZ SECU 3,700 DN 70
HtlShilla 90,400 DN 1,600
Hanmi Science 34,800 UP 200
SamsungElecMech 133,000 DN 1,000
Hanssem 75,300 DN 1,800
KSOE 120,500 0
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 18,300 DN 50
OCI 58,900 UP 400
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 49,150 DN 650
KorZinc 437,000 UP 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,730 UP 50
SYC 42,300 DN 500
HyundaiMipoDock 42,300 DN 200
IS DONGSEO 29,300 0
S-Oil 77,600 UP 900
LG Innotek 147,000 DN 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 209,500 UP 500
HYUNDAI WIA 44,200 DN 300
KumhoPetrochem 69,500 DN 800
Mobis 228,500 DN 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 33,950 UP 50
HDC HOLDINGS 10,500 UP 150
S-1 89,600 DN 800
Hanchem 110,000 UP 1,500
DWS 26,350 UP 250
UNID 41,500 DN 700
KEPCO 25,450 DN 150
SamsungSecu 35,300 DN 550
SKTelecom 225,000 DN 3,500
S&T MOTIV 41,050 UP 800
HyundaiElev 63,100 UP 300
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 30,850 UP 250
Hanon Systems 10,750 DN 100
SK 235,000 DN 4,000
DAEKYO 5,580 DN 10
GKL 18,700 DN 300
Handsome 27,750 UP 150
WJ COWAY 89,700 DN 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 116,500 UP 500
