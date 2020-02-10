DaeduckElec 9,020 DN 70

MERITZ SECU 3,700 DN 70

HtlShilla 90,400 DN 1,600

Hanmi Science 34,800 UP 200

SamsungElecMech 133,000 DN 1,000

Hanssem 75,300 DN 1,800

KSOE 120,500 0

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 18,300 DN 50

OCI 58,900 UP 400

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 49,150 DN 650

KorZinc 437,000 UP 4,000

SamsungHvyInd 6,730 UP 50

SYC 42,300 DN 500

HyundaiMipoDock 42,300 DN 200

IS DONGSEO 29,300 0

S-Oil 77,600 UP 900

LG Innotek 147,000 DN 3,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 209,500 UP 500

HYUNDAI WIA 44,200 DN 300

KumhoPetrochem 69,500 DN 800

Mobis 228,500 DN 2,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 33,950 UP 50

HDC HOLDINGS 10,500 UP 150

S-1 89,600 DN 800

Hanchem 110,000 UP 1,500

DWS 26,350 UP 250

UNID 41,500 DN 700

KEPCO 25,450 DN 150

SamsungSecu 35,300 DN 550

SKTelecom 225,000 DN 3,500

S&T MOTIV 41,050 UP 800

HyundaiElev 63,100 UP 300

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 30,850 UP 250

Hanon Systems 10,750 DN 100

SK 235,000 DN 4,000

DAEKYO 5,580 DN 10

GKL 18,700 DN 300

Handsome 27,750 UP 150

WJ COWAY 89,700 DN 300

LOTTE SHOPPING 116,500 UP 500

(MORE)