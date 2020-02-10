KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 10,600 DN 250
KorElecTerm 37,800 DN 700
NamhaeChem 8,190 DN 20
DONGSUH 16,550 0
BGF 5,140 UP 20
SamsungEng 16,700 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 116,000 UP 1,000
PanOcean 4,050 DN 15
SAMSUNG CARD 37,350 DN 500
CheilWorldwide 21,450 DN 450
KT 25,200 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL205500 DN3000
LG Uplus 14,000 UP 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 68,900 DN 300
KT&G 92,700 DN 1,000
DHICO 5,560 0
LG Display 16,150 DN 50
Kangwonland 27,050 DN 250
NAVER 183,500 DN 1,500
Kakao 169,000 UP 1,500
NCsoft 648,000 DN 24,000
DSME 25,150 DN 300
DSINFRA 4,960 UP 35
DWEC 4,690 DN 30
Donga ST 95,300 UP 600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,300 UP 250
CJ CheilJedang 244,000 UP 500
DongwonF&B 221,500 DN 3,000
KEPCO KPS 37,250 DN 450
LGH&H 1,356,000 UP 4,000
LGCHEM 387,000 UP 500
KEPCO E&C 20,050 UP 550
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 77,200 UP 100
HALLA HOLDINGS 40,500 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,850 UP 750
LGELECTRONICS 67,000 DN 300
Celltrion 173,000 UP 1,500
Huchems 19,400 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 119,000 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,200 DN 1,200
